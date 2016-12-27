A popular gym on Chicago’s North Side has closed with little notice just weeks before the New Year’s resolution rush. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A popular gym on Chicago’s North Side has closed with little notice just weeks before the New Year’s resolution rush.

David Barton Gym shuttered its River North location in the city’s Goose Island neighborhood on Dec. 21 effective immediately, according to a statement on the gym’s website.

The upscale workout facilities with a focus on interior design discontinued operations in Chicago, New York, Boston, Miami and Bellevue, Washington, the statement said, and all employees and clients were being notified.

The company communicated with members twice via email about the closure and refunds, according to a spokesperson.

"You will be given notice of an opportunity to assert claims against DavidBartonGym for any refunds to which you may be entitled,” a letter sent to clients on Dec. 23 said. “In the meantime, you may contact your credit card company to initiate a refund process. No credit cards have been charged for transactions since December 15, 2016."

“The company deeply regrets this final action, but due to severe competitive pressures, particularly in New York, it has become impossible for these locations to continue,” the gym said in a statement. “DavidBartonGym greatly appreciates the past patronage of its clients and support of its staff and training professionals.”

Started in 1992, David Barton Gym will continue to operate in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Honolulu, the company said, as those locations are owned by a separate entity and are “in markets that are more favorable to the company’s business model.”