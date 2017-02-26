CVS to Close 11 Stores in Chicago: Report

CVS Health is closing 11 locations in Chicago as part of the company’s previously announced cost-cutting initiative, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The Rhode Island-based company announced in December that it planned to close approximately 70 retail stores in early 2017. The majority of closures were expected to be completed by March 31.
According to the Tribune, the CVS locations scheduled to close in Chicago include:
- 5360 S. Western Ave. in Gage Park
- 3411 W. Addison St. in Avondale
- 4540 N. Pulaski Rd. in Mayfair
- 2828 N. Clark St. in Lake View
- 2825 W. Devon Ave. in West Rogers Park
- 120 S. LaSalle St. in The Loop
- 2053 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square
- 6355 W. Belmont Ave. in Belmont Central
- 2722 N. Central Ave. in Belmont Central
- 3146 W. Madison St. in East Garfield Park
- 3552 W. Grand Ave. in Humboldt Park
The pharmacy operations of the closing stores will be transferred to other CVS locations in the area, a CVS spokesperson told the Tribune, so patients won't experience service disruptions.
The company is also working with affected employees to transfer them to other Chicago locations, the Tribune reports.
As of Dec. 2016, CVS operated 9,709 locations across the United States and in Brazil, including pharmacies inside Target stores.
According to the company’s website, Illinois has 277 CVS Pharmacy locations, as well as 57 MinuteClinics and 86 pharmacies within Target stores statewide.