CVS to Close 11 Stores in Chicago: Report

CVS Health is closing 11 locations in Chicago as part of the company’s previously announced cost-cutting initiative, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Rhode Island-based company announced in December that it planned to close approximately 70 retail stores in early 2017. The majority of closures were expected to be completed by March 31.

According to the Tribune, the CVS locations scheduled to close in Chicago include:

5360 S. Western Ave. in Gage Park

3411 W. Addison St. in Avondale

4540 N. Pulaski Rd. in Mayfair

2828 N. Clark St. in Lake View

2825 W. Devon Ave. in West Rogers Park

120 S. LaSalle St. in The Loop

2053 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square

6355 W. Belmont Ave. in Belmont Central

2722 N. Central Ave. in Belmont Central

3146 W. Madison St. in East Garfield Park

3552 W. Grand Ave. in Humboldt Park

The pharmacy operations of the closing stores will be transferred to other CVS locations in the area, a CVS spokesperson told the Tribune, so patients won't experience service disruptions.

The company is also working with affected employees to transfer them to other Chicago locations, the Tribune reports.

As of Dec. 2016, CVS operated 9,709 locations across the United States and in Brazil, including pharmacies inside Target stores.

According to the company’s website, Illinois has 277 CVS Pharmacy locations, as well as 57 MinuteClinics and 86 pharmacies within Target stores statewide.