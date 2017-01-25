Cubs Announce New Dates on World Series Trophy Tour

If you still haven't gotten a chance to see the Chicago Cubs' World Series trophy, then you're in luck as the team has announced new dates on the trophy's tour of Illinois.

For fans at the University of Illinois, the Commissioner's Trophy will make its way down to Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 4, as the Fighting Illini take on the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers at State Farm Center. Photos: Chicago Cubs World Series Parade and Rally

If you don't feel like making the trek down Interstate 57, the Cubs will also be bringing the trophy back to Chicago for a pair of new stops.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the trophy will be at the Under Armour Brand House on Michigan Avenue, and fans are encouraged to get there early as it will be on display and available for photographs from 5-6:30 p.m.

Chicago Auto Show attendees will also get a chance to show their love, as the Cubs will display the trophy at McCormick Place on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The trophy will be at the venue from 5-7:00 p.m., and the first 500 fans in attendance will get wristbands in order to move the line quickly.

You can see the full list of dates, including an appearance in Evanston at Northwestern's game this weekend, right here.