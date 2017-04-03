Fans will have plenty to cheer about at Wrigley Field this summer, including new food and drink options at the Friendly Confines (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

With a World Series championship banner set to go up at Wrigley Field next week, Chicago Cubs fans already have plenty of reason to come to the Friendly Confines, but some new food offerings at the ballpark will add delicious new incentives to the mix.

On Monday, the Cubs announced a slew of new food offerings that will be available at the ballpark beginning on Opening Night, which is scheduled for April 10 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The food items run the gamut from hot dogs to burgers to tacos, and fans will have plenty of new beverage creations to wash everything down with as well. Cubs Photo Day Pictures Are Here - And They're Awesome

On the hot dog front, the Cubs will welcome Hot Doug’s back to the outfield bleachers, but that isn’t the only good news for fans. The team will also offer a variety of options at the Sheffield Counter, including the Wrigley Dog (a classic Chicago hot dog in an easier to eat version) and the Marquee Melter, a grilled cheese sandwich made with two different cheeses, smoked brisket, and caramelized onions.

Several local restaurants will also contribute food at the ballpark, including Pork & Mindy’s (who will offer a buffalo chicken sandwich and an item called the Pig Candy BLT, which features sugar-coated bacon bites, lettuce, tomato, and mayo), and Giordano’s, who will bring their deep dish pizza creations to the Friendly Confines. 180 Photos of Chicago to Celebrate the City's 180th Birthday

Hot Doug’s, Vienna Beef, and Buona Beef will all also be featured at the park, providing fans with a huge array of dining options.

For thirsty fans, there will be a variety of drink options, including numerous choices from the Beam company, including Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, and Hornitos Tequila mixed drinks.

Goose Island will also have a new beer at the Friendly Confines this season, with their 1060 Wit being featured on taps in the ballpark.

The Cubs will open the home part of their schedule on April 10 when they play the Dodgers at Wrigley Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and fans will be able to not only see all the new dining options inside the park but also will be able to walk around the new Park at Wrigley, an outdoor plaza adjacent to the ballpark.