After the Chicago Cubs donated over $100,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the team is gearing up to help Florida after a storm hammered the state.

According to a press release issued by the team, the Cubs will donate proceeds from Saturday’s 50/50 raffle to victims of Hurricane Irma, which slammed into Florida over the weekend.

The game against the St. Louis Cardinals will likely be a sellout, and the team is anticipating making a big donation to the relief efforts.

If fans are unable to attend Saturday’s game, the team is encouraging those interested in helping to donate to the American Red Cross.

The Cubs also donated 50/50 proceeds to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas earlier this season. With the proceeds from the drawing, a matching donation from Cubs Charities, and donations from players, the team presented a check for $100,000 to the Red Cross to help in relief efforts.