Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez has become famous due to his flair for the dramatic and his incredible home run power, and he’s making waves again in an unexpected way.

The star infielder, who shaved his hair into a Mohawk and dyed it blonde during the World Baseball Classic earlier this year, has taken things a step further with his hairstyle, adding braids, beads, and yes, more hair dye, to the mix:

Baez debuted the new look on social media this week, but it hasn’t translated into much success on the field just yet. He’s 0-for-6 with a pair of strikeouts in his last two games, but the Cubs have won both contests against the Pittsburgh Pirates, so all is not lost.