Cubs Star Javier Baez Debuts Crazy New Hairstyle - NBC Chicago
OLY-CHICAGO
Chicago Baseball

Chicago Baseball

Cubs Star Javier Baez Debuts Crazy New Hairstyle

By James Neveau

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cubs Star Javier Baez Debuts Crazy New Hairstyle
    Getty Images

    Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez has become famous due to his flair for the dramatic and his incredible home run power, and he’s making waves again in an unexpected way.

    The star infielder, who shaved his hair into a Mohawk and dyed it blonde during the World Baseball Classic earlier this year, has taken things a step further with his hairstyle, adding braids, beads, and yes, more hair dye, to the mix:

    Baez debuted the new look on social media this week, but it hasn’t translated into much success on the field just yet. He’s 0-for-6 with a pair of strikeouts in his last two games, but the Cubs have won both contests against the Pittsburgh Pirates, so all is not lost. 

    Published 54 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices