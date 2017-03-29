Cubs Smash MLB Spring Training Attendance Records

Sloan Park in Mesa was filled to capacity every game this spring as the Cubs smashed a pair of MLB spring attendance records.

After winning the World Series, fans came out in droves to see the Chicago Cubs at their spring training stadium at Sloan Park, and on Wednesday the team set a pair of Major League attendance records.

Wednesday saw the Cubs play their final game of their Cactus League schedule, as they took on the Oakland A’s at Sloan Park. With attendance well over 15,000 for the game, it drove their average attendance for the spring up to 15,219 fans per game, which set a new Major League spring training record in that category.

What’s more, the Cubs also set a record for highest total attendance for a spring training season, as 226,933 fans went through the turnstiles for Cactus League games at the stadium.

The Cubs did play two exhibition games against World Baseball Classic teams, but those numbers were not included in the final totals. If they were, the Cubs totaled an astounding 251,899 fans for all of their spring training games, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, all of the success that they had in drawing fans to the ballpark didn’t translate into wins in Cactus League play, as they went into the final game of spring action with an 11-17 record, the second-worst mark in Arizona this year.

The Cubs will head to Houston after Wednesday’s game to play a two-game exhibition series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park, and then they’ll travel north to St. Louis to open the regular season on Sunday night against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.