Cubs, Rockies Get Delayed by Crazy Weather in Denver

The Chicago Cubs had to deal with an 18-inning game on Sunday night, but an even weirder occurrence delayed the start of their game Monday against the Colorado Rockies.

The game, which was set to take place at Coors Field in Denver, was delayed at the start not by rain or snow, but rather by hail. The hailstones didn't fall on the players fortunately, but they coated the diamond at the ballpark and prevented the game from starting on time.

Fortunately for baseball fans, the image of the field covered in rail is absolutely stunning:

The Cubs are hoping that the weird weather isn't going to prevent them from trying to end a three-game losing streak, as they dropped a series to the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field over the weekend.