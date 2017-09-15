Cubs Respond to Cardinals' Trolling With Epic Smackdown - NBC Chicago
Cubs Respond to Cardinals' Trolling With Epic Smackdown

By James Neveau

    The St. Louis Cardinals took a lead over the Chicago Cubs on a controversial call, but the Cubs got the last laugh in more ways than one.

    The play, which occurred in the top of the fifth inning, saw John Lackey appear to strike out Cardinals pitcher Carlos Ramirez. The home plate umpire instead ruled the pitch a ball, and after Lackey gave up a single on the very next pitch, he exploded in anger and was tossed from the contest.

    After the incident, the Cardinals’ Twitter account trolled Lackey:  

     

    Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the Cubs got the last laugh. They went on to score seven runs in the sixth inning, chasing Martinez from the game and giving themselves a lead they would never relinquish.

    Naturally, the Cubs’ Twitter feed was gracious about the turn of events:

     

    The Cubs ultimately won the game 8-2 and extended their division lead out to four games over the Cardinals. 

