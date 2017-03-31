Cubs Release New Book Commemorating World Series Title

A new book commemorating the Cubs' World Series championship, titled "Fly the W," has been released and is available on the team's website.

It’s not often that someone can say that a book has been 108 years in the making, but in the case of a new book chronicling the World Series championship of the 2016 Chicago Cubs, that statement is completely accurate.

The new book, released by the Cubs this week and titled “Fly the W,” is a massive tome, featuring photographs from team photographer Steve Green, essays penned by various members of the Cubs family, and plenty of stories and other features from the historic run that the Cubs went on last season.

Here is a photo of the book:

The book is a bit pricey, checking in at $50 plus tax and shipping, but for Cubs fans who have waited their entire lives for this moment, it’s likely worth it.

Everyone from Theo Epstein to Joe Maddon to Tom Ricketts weighed in on what the Cubs’ World Series win meant to them, and all of their stories and more are captured within its pages.

The book is available for purchase now via the Cubs’ website.