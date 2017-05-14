Theo Epstein has been named the best leader in the world, led the Chicago Cubs to a World Series championship, and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest executives in sports, and next week, he’ll head back to his old stomping grounds to share his wisdom from his remarkable life.

This weekend, Yale University, Epstein’s alma mater, announced that the Cubs’ President of Baseball Operations will be the featured speaker at the school’s annual Class day on May 21. Epstein, who graduated from the school in 1995, will take part in a ceremony that will take place on the day before Yale’s 316th graduation ceremony takes place.

The honor of addressing the school at Class Day has mostly gone to political dignitaries, including former Secretary of State John Kerry, former Vice President Joe Biden, and UN Ambassador Samantha Power.

Epstein, who joined the Cubs prior to the 2012 season, helped transform a perennial doormat into one of the powers of the baseball world. The Cubs ended up winning 103 games and capturing their first World Series title in over a century in 2016, defeating the Cleveland Indians in the Fall Classic.

The Cubs’ curse isn’t the first one that Epstein has ended either. He also was responsible for the Boston Red Sox breaking the “Curse of the Bambino,” as the Red Sox won their first title in 86 years back in 2004.