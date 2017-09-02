Cubs Playoff Watch: Rivera Slam Caps Big Day at Wrigley

Welcome to Cubs Playoff Watch, your daily look at the Chicago Cubs as they continue to push toward their second consecutive division title.

Cubs’ Magic Number: 23

The Cubs shaved two points off their magic number on Saturday, as they scored a 14-12 win over the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers dropped to four and a half games back in the division with a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals at Miller Park.

The Cubs are now a season-high 15 games over .500 with 27 games left to play, and they have their biggest division lead of the season as well thanks to Saturday’s results.

Who Will the Cubs Potentially Play in October?

The Cubs are still very much in line to play the Washington Nationals, but the Nats’ playoff hopes may have taken a bit of a hit after Max Scherzer was forced out of his Saturday start with a leg injury after just five innings of work.

The Nationals are still seven games ahead of the Cubs, and their magic number to clinch a better record than the Cubs stands at 21.

The Nationals also trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by 10 and a half games for the top record in the National League, and the Dodgers’ magic number to clinch that title stands at 18.

What’s Next:

After the Cubs finish off their homestand against the Braves, they’ll head to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in a four-game series. They’ll then head home to Wrigley Field to face the Brewers in a critical three-game series next weekend.