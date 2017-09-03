Welcome to Cubs Playoff Watch, your daily look at the Chicago Cubs as they continue to push toward their second consecutive division title.

Cubs' Magic Number: 23

The Cubs got a double whammy on Sunday, as they lost to the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field and the Milwaukee Brewers knocked off the Washington Nationals at Miller Park.

The results mean that the Cubs were unable to make any progress toward the division crown, and means that the Brewers were able to pull back to within three and a half games in the standings.

The Brewers have continued to hold a steady pace in the division race despite the Cubs' recent victories, beating teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Nationals over a tough stretch of their schedule.

Meanwhile, the Cubs did have a successful homestand, going 6-1 in seven games at Wrigley Field.

National League Playoff Picture:

The Cubs continued down a path toward an eventual showdown with the Nationals in the first round of the playoffs, coughing up a chance to move a game closer in that race thanks to their defeat at the hands of the Braves Sunday.

The Arizona Diamondbacks also have a commanding lead in the race for the top wild card spot in the National League thanks to a 10-game winning streak. They currently hold a six and a half game lead over the Colorado Rockies and a seven game lead over the Brewers, who trail the Rockies by just half a game in the race for the second N.L. wild card spot.

What's Next:

After taking three out of four games from the Washington Nationals, the Brewers are heading on the road to take on the Cincinnati Reds for three games beginning on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are heading to Pittsburgh to start a brief four-game road trip against the Pirates.

After those series wrap up, the Cubs and Brewers will face-off in a critical three game series at Wrigley Field. If the Cubs can win at least two out of three games at the Friendly Confines, it could deal a fatal blow to the Brewers' division chances.