The Chicago Cubs will shelve their standard blue and red uniforms on Friday night when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Instead, the Cubs and Pirates will each wear throwback uniforms honoring two of the best Negro League teams from their respective cities. The Cubs will honor the Leland Giants, who played in Chicago from 1901-1909, and the Pirates will honor the Homestead Grays, one of the most successful Negro League teams of all time.

The Cubs' uniforms will feature a dark cap and a collared gray jersey:

As for the Pirates, they will don uniforms that they have worn in the past in honor of the Grays:

The teams are wearing the jerseys in honor of the African American Heritage celebration. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday night.