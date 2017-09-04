MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 07: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs makes a throw to first base during the second inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on April 7, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez traveled to Pittsburgh to be with the team just a day after a scary collision at second base, and the team got some good news on his prognosis.

Baez will miss Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates as he deals with a thumb injury he sustained when he slid into the shin of Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies:

The infielder does, however, expect to be back in the lineup in pretty short order, and said that he may even be able to play on Tuesday night against the Pirates.

That is incredibly good news for a Cubs team that is woefully thin at shortstop at the moment. Addison Russell suffered a setback as he battles plantar fasciitis in his right foot, and the ailment will keep him out at least three more weeks.

The Cubs will now have to rely on Mike Freeman as the starting shortstop while Baez is out, and Ben Zobrist could potentially fill in if need be down the stretch.

Baez was taken to Northwestern Hospital after Sunday’s collision, as he was dealing with blurred vision in his eye. Tests came back negative on the injury, and Baez will not be placed in MLB’s concussion protocol as a result of the play.

The Cubs currently hold a three and a half game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central entering Monday’s action.