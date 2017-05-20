Saturday's Cubs game has been postponed due to weather conditions, the team has announced.

The Cubs were scheduled to take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field, but the match will not take place over concerns about the forecast for scattered showers and storms across the Chicago area.

A make-up date for the postponement has yet to be scheduled, the team said in a release.

Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets to use at the rescheduled game.

Saturday's match was scheduled to be the second in a three-game series between the teams. The Cubs lost to the Brewers 6-3 Friday following a nearly two-hour rain delay in the top of the sixth inning.

Saturday's game was also supposed to mark the return of Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, who spent two weeks on the disabled list with a hand injury.

Heyward made a rehab appearance with the South Bend Cubs on Thursday night before returning to Wrigley on Friday.

The Cubs are scheduled to end the series with the Brewers when John Lackey takes the mound for a 1:20 p.m. game on Sunday in Chicago.