The Chicago Cubs were hoping to make a statement this weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers, but it’s the visiting team from Wisconsin that has been doing all the talking.

After winning 2-0 on Friday night, the Brewers smoked the Cubs 15-2 on Saturday afternoon, pulling to within three games of Chicago in the National League Central race.

That 13-run deficit is a big one, at least against the Brewers. According to Baseball Reference, the Cubs have only been beaten that badly by the Brewers on three occasions, with their last loss of this magnitude against Milwaukee coming in 2010 when they were throttled 18-1 by the Brew Crew.

The loss marks the sixth time that the Brewers have beaten the Cubs by 10 or more runs in a game. The last time came in 2012 when the Brewers knocked off the Cubs 15-4.

The Cubs have lost 10 times by 13 or more runs since the turn of the century, doing it a staggering four times in 2010 alone. The worst loss of the bunch came against the Brewers in an 18-1 shellacking at Wrigley Field in 2010.

There is a small bit of good news here for the Cubs, as they didn’t even come close to the worst loss in franchise history. That record was set all the way back in 1975 when they lost 22-0 to the Pittsburgh Pirates in front of 4932 people at Wrigley Field.