Cubs Announce Winners of Ring Ceremony Contest

The Chicago Cubs will receive their World Series championship rings on April 12 at a ceremony at Wrigley Field, and on Tuesday the team announced the lucky fans that will be on the field to take part in the historic occasion.

During Cubs Convention in January, the team announced a contest where fans had to submit videos nominating themselves or other team supporters for the distinguished role of handing rings to players and coaches during the ceremony. More than 1500 fans were nominated for the ceremonial role, and the team has whittled the list down to 20 fans.

17 of the 20 fans chosen are from Illinois, including two from Chicago. Fans from Missouri and Indiana were also chosen to participate in the ceremony, which will take place before the Cubs’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here are the fans chosen:

Jeff Birtell – DeKalb, IL

Grace Davis – Jefferson City, MO

Alex Dorn – Chicago, IL

Paul Dzien – Bartlett, IL

Michael Folsom – Palos Hills, IL

Dennis Gieseke – Roselle, IL

Joanne Harrer – Naperville, IL

Melissa Hurd – Carol Stream, IL

Lauren Klein – Peru, IL

Amy Liss – Downers Grove, IL

Tom Magno – Chicago, IL

Jessie McGinn – Arlington Heights, IL

Doug Meyer – Deerfield, IL

David Morimoto – Joliet, IL

Bob O’Hara – Elkhart, IN

Erv Schreiber – Indianapolis – IN

Steven Teplinsky – Mundelein, IL

Jimmy Thurman – Kewanee, IL

Tom Wakefield – Brownsburg, IN

George Wiseman – Mount Prospect, IL

"The greatest journey in sports history was backed by the greatest fans in all of sports, and we’re thrilled to reward 20 deserving people from that passionate group with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said in a statement.

"It will be rewarding to see our World Series rings presented to players and coaches by such an impressive group of fans," he added.