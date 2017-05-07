CHICAGO, IL - MAY 07: Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning on May 7, 2017 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees played for over six hours on Sunday night, and in the process they set a trio of big league records.

The big record set on the evening was the record for most combined strikeouts in a single game, as the two teams combined to strike out a staggering 48 times. That smashed the old record in the category, which was held by a 1971 game between the California Angels and Oakland A’s.

In all, 15 pitchers took the mound in the game, throwing a combined 583 pitches. All 15 of those pitchers ended up striking out at least one batter, with all seven Yankees hurlers and five of the eight Cubs pitchers striking out more than one hitter. Both starters struck out nine batters apiece, as Luis Severino and Jon Lester matched each other in punchouts.

Combined, 25 different players struck out at least once in the game, setting another big league record and smashing the old mark of 20 different players striking out in a game.

All 18 of the batters that started the game struck out at least once, with Aaron Hicks and Chase Headley tying for the game-high strikeout total with four punchouts apiece.

To finish off the triumvirate of records, the two teams played an 18-inning game, with the Yankees ultimately taking down a 5-4 victory thanks to an RBI groundout by Starlin Castro in the top of the 18th inning. That inning total is also a big league record, as it marks the longest interleague game since the American and National Leagues began playing regular season games in 1997.

Fortunately for the Yankees, they won’t have to travel very far after the game, as they’ll head to Cincinnati to begin a series with the Reds on Monday night. The Cubs have a lot farther to travel for their next game, as they’ll head to Colorado to take on the Rockies in a game in Denver on Monday night.