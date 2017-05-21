Faced with a tough roster decision, the Chicago Cubs have sent down two players on Sunday after they activated outfielder Jason Heyward from the 10-day disabled list.

The Cubs, who needed to send a player down from their 25-man roster in order to bring Heyward back, decided to send down infielder Tommy La Stella. La Stella, who has spent time in Iowa already this season, has a home run and two RBI this season, and he was batting .304 for the Cubs in the early going.

The Cubs also made another roster move as they swapped pitchers, recalling Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa and sending down Pierce Johnson.

Floro has had some success in long relief for the Cubs, appearing in one game and throwing four innings while allowing just one earned run. He has a 4.74 ERA at the minor league level in eight appearances, and he’ll be looked to for support as the Cubs go into a stretch where they play 14 games in 14 days.

Both Heyward and Floro will be available on Sunday, and Heyward will bat sixth and play in right field against the Milwaukee Brewers.