Cubs Acquire Leonys Martin in Trade With Mariners

The Chicago Cubs made a minor move on Thursday night, acquiring outfielder Leonys Martin from the Seattle Mariners.

In exchange, the Cubs sent a player to be named later or cash considerations to the Mariners.

Because the trade was completed before midnight on Sept. 1, Martin would be eligible for the Cubs’ postseason roster, as he was a member of the organization before the eligibility deadline.

Martin, who began his big league career with the Texas Rangers, fell out of favor in Seattle as his batting average dipped to .174 this season. He is a consistent stolen base threat who did have a 15 home run season in 2016, but the Cubs will likely look to him as more of a defensive replacement, or pinch runner, down the stretch.

That role has been previously filled by players like Quintin Berry, who became famous for his “hand helmet” during the 2015 playoff run, and Austin Jackson, who played a defensive and speed role for the team during his brief stint with the Cubs.