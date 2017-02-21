Cubs Announce 2017 Promotional Giveaway Schedule

Tickets for Chicago Cubs games at Wrigley Field are going on sale this week, and on Tuesday the team announced what fans can expect in terms of souvenir giveaways for the coming year.

In total, the Cubs announced more than 40 giveaways throughout the season, including items for adults, kids, and fans of all ages. There are the usual assortment of bobbleheads (including bobbleheads featuring players like Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Jon Lester), hats, and t-shirts, and fans will have a wide variety of items to choose from when they pick out their ticket dates.

So which items are the coolest? You can find a full list of giveaways on the Cubs’ website, but here are our five favorites that the team will be giving away.

April 15 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Cubs Replica World Series Trophies

The opening week of the season at Wrigley Field is loaded with giveaways, including replica World Series banners and magnetic schedules, but the first 10,000 fans attending this game will receive a replica of the championship trophy. Make sure to get to Wrigley Field early for that one.

May 20 vs. Milwaukee Brewers: World Series Final Out Bobblehead

Bobbleheads are always tough to get at the Friendly Confines, but this one is going to be an even bigger challenge, as the final out of the 2016 World Series will be immortalized in this one-of-a-kind item.

June 20 vs. San Diego Padres: Confetti Globe

It isn’t often that a person can get a snow globe in the heart of the summer, but that isn’t going to stop the first 10,000 Cubs fans through the turnstiles for this game. The Confetti Globe features a model of the Cubs’ championship parade buses and a large amount of red and blue “confetti” to swirl around in the water, so this should be an awesome addition to any mantelpiece.

August 1 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Jim Beam Ice Molds

Have you ever poured yourself a glass of your favorite adult beverage and wished that you could let memories of the Cubs’ championship wash over you? Thanks to Jim Beam, you can, as the first 10,000 adults to enter Wrigley for this game will get ice molds that feature the Cubs’ championship logo.

August 31 vs. Atlanta Braves: Anthony Rizzo Emoji Cap

Rizzo is one of the most popular Cubs players without question, and this should be a very interesting item to be sure. A picture of the Rizzo cap isn’t available yet, but we’d imagine that he’ll have a big grin on his face.