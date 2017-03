In celebration of the Chicago Transit Authority's 70th year of service, the transit agency has planned a year of events, including tours, giveaways, contests and a June 6 celebration with anniversary "L" rides. To kick it all off, the CTA started an Instagram account full of rare, throwback images of the trains and buses that have gotten Chicagoans where they're going for the past seven decades. Here's a peek at a few of them.