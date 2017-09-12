The Chicago Transit Authority is joining the 40th anniversary celebration of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon with special-edition Ventra cards.
Beginning Tuesday, CTA will offer unique three-day, seven-day, and $20 value Ventra passes on its website to commemorate the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. All cards are reloadable and available to anyone using CTA trains and buses -- not just marathon racers.
The festive cards cost $5 in addition to the preloaded fare charge, but customers can receive that $5 back in transit value if the card is registered here or via the Ventra app within 90 days.
Shown above, the Ventra pass depicts a runner sprinting down Michigan Avenue with the Bank of America Chicago Marathon logo to the right of the image.
Cards can either be shipped to a U.S. address or picked up at one of two CTA will-call stations located at the O'Hare Blue Line terminal and Midway Orange Line terminal. Orders will be accepted until Sept. 22 for personal shipping and Oct. 3 for will-call pickup.
Marathon participants can also snag a keepsake Ventra pass Friday or Saturday before the race at the Abbott Health and Fitness Race Expo at McCormick Place. Dates and times for will-call can be found here.
As in years past, CTA will continue to sell disposable single-ride, one-day and three-day passes with the unique event design starting Thursday, Oct. 5 until race day on Sunday, Oct. 8.
For more information about the 2017 Chicago Marathon, check out our race-day guide here.