A pair of armed robbers, both clad in black masks and dark clothing, robbed a suburban video game store of cash and two gaming consoles, police said Thursday.

Police responded to a call of an armed robbery Wednesday night in Crystal Lake at the GameStop on the 1120 block of South Route 31 about 9:09 p.m., according to a news release from the Crystal Lake Police Department. The suspects, a male and a female, both displayed handguns before taking off on foot with an undetermined amount of cash and two electronic gaming consoles, police said. The suspects were seen running southbound from the scene.

An investigation was ongoing Thursday afternoon. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the robbery contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 356-3620 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests, police said.

Anonymous tips can also be texted with the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411) or sent online here.