Chicago Public Schools reminded principals in an email Tuesday to not allow immigration agents in school facilities without a verified, criminal warrant.

CPS said the list of guidelines had been in the works for some time because of questions from families who say they are living in fear of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and deportation.

“I have a message for families that have fear when it comes to keeping children safe and protecting their privacy: we will take a fierce stand,” said CPS CEO Forrest Claypool.

CPS also encouraged parents to update emergency contact forms in case students are left stranded at school should the parent be detained by ICE.

The concerns come amid President Donald Trump’s vows to crack down on people living in United States illegally.

The Department of Homeland Security announced a broad expansion of immigration enforcement priorities with a focus on immigrants who have been convicted of any criminal offenses or have criminal charges pending.

A CPS spokesperson told NBC 5 they were not aware of any recent efforts by immigration agents to access schools.