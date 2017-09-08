CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 13: Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks makes a save against the Nashville Predators in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cuo Playoffs at the United Center on April 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The season is still a month away, but Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford has already notched his first win after his girlfriend Kristy gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Crawford’s son Cooper was born early Tuesday morning, and the Blackhawks’ organization quickly congratulated the family on their newest addition:

The Blackhawks will report to training camp on Sept. 15, and won’t play their first regular season game until Oct. 5, so Crawford has plenty of time to pitch in around the house as the family gets settled in following the big day.