The season is still a month away, but Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford has already notched his first win after his girlfriend Kristy gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
Crawford’s son Cooper was born early Tuesday morning, and the Blackhawks’ organization quickly congratulated the family on their newest addition:
The Blackhawks will report to training camp on Sept. 15, and won’t play their first regular season game until Oct. 5, so Crawford has plenty of time to pitch in around the house as the family gets settled in following the big day.
Published 11 minutes ago