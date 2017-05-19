Cooler Weather Dominates Weekend Forecast in Chicago

After a week of fluctuating temperatures, the Chicago area will be hit with a reality check with a mixed bag of weekend weather.

The area can expect to see a chance of scattered showers Friday night following a day of rain and cool temperatures, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Temperatures likely will hover around 50 degrees throughout the overnight hours, but wind chills could dip into the 30s, with gusts as high as 25 mph in the forecast.

Saturday boasts warmer temperatures, with forecasts calling for a high around 72 degrees. In the evening hours showers return to the forecast, with thunderstorms possible. A few storms could become strong to severe in southern areas and in northwest Indiana, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team's models.

On Sunday the rain will finally clear out, but winds will remain brisk and temperatures will remain cooler, with a forecasted high of 65 degrees to wrap up the weekend.

Early next week a gradual cooling trend is in the forecast, with high temperatures forecasted in the high 60's to low 70's on Monday and dipping into the 60's for Tuesday and Wednesday.