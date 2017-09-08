The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the termination of 11 deputies and two supervisors after an extensive investigation into time fraud, Sheriff Tom Dart announced Friday.

According to the results of an internal investigation, deputies and supervisors assigned to weekend shifts at the Cook County Criminal Court Building often arrived to work late and left work for periods of time while still receiving full pay.

As a result, the department is seeking to terminate 11 deputies and two supervisors, who accumulated at least 85 hours of fraudulent time worked without losing pay.

Under Illinois law, the terminations must be adjudicated by an Independent Merit Board, according to the sheriff’s office.

A total of 48 officers are facing discipline as a result of the investigation, Dart’s office announced. The sheriff’s office is seeking suspensions of 15 to 60 days for the remaining officers.

According to the press release, the department has instituted a series of reforms since the investigation began, including increased supervision, time audits, and electronic accountability measures.