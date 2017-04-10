A Cook County judge was killed early Monday in what Chicago Police called "another senseless" shooting on the city's South Side.

Cook County Judge Raymond Myles, 66, was fatally shot multiple times just before 5 a.m. outside his home in the 9400 block of South Forest, police said.

Police said Myles came to the aid of a 52-year-old woman, a friend whom he worked out with daily, when he heard arguing and a gun shot.

Minutes earlier, police said the woman walked out of her home and encountered an individual with a gun. Words were exchanged, and the offender shot her in the leg.

Myles "exchanged words with the offender," Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said, and he was fatally shot multiple times.

Police said the shooting could be the result of a potential robbery, though it does not appear any property was stolen. Police do not believe the woman knew the gunman. She is expected to survive the shooting.

"It's a direct attack on the criminal justice system that keeps our society safe," First Deputy Superintendent of Police Kevin Navarro said. "You have our word that we will not let Judge Myles' life be lost in vain, and we will hold his killer accountable."

Navarro said Supt. Eddie Johnson ordered the department to use every resource to track down the offender.

The FBI has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to Myles' killer.

Staples said the department is "actively pursuing multiple promising leads" and reviewing footage from nearby private video cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives.