Former Chicago priest Daniel McCormack heads to a new trial this fall to determine if the defrocked priest will remain in state custody.

McCormack served a five-year sentence for fondling five boys. Since then he has been held at a Department of Health Institution facility in downstate Rushville.

Cook County Judge Dennis Porter will rule Sept. 6 at a bench trial whether to commit McCormack indefinitely.

Back in 2010, prosecutors and the Attorney General’s Office successfully argued to have McCormack ruled a sexually violent person after he served his jail time.

The Chicago Archdiocese has settled 30 substantiated claims of sexual abuse by McCormack and paid out millions to settle victims lawsuits.

He was first arrested in 2005 but was not expelled from the priesthood until two years later.



New Lawsuits Filed Against Chicago Archdiocese