Erin Einbender sees beauty in everyday objects, even those with a bad rap. Take pets' dreaded "cones of shame." Einbender, a recent graduate from School of the Art Institute of Chicago and volunteer at animal adoption center One Tail at a Time, saw artistic opportunity in the stark, rigid medical collars.



"They just looked so sad," she said, "and I just had this idea to decorate them and bling them out."



When Einbender began volunteering at One Tail at a Time, she wanted to help animals find forever homes. So she recruited volunteers to help decorate the cones as a way to empower the dogs and ultimately get them adopted.



The group came up with gorgeous designs that the dogs loved, and about three weeks ago, Einbender photographed the pups modeling their creations. The photos turned out great, and word started to spread. Nearly all of the dogs in the photos have since been adopted.



"It’s just really great to have something that makes you smile," she said. "And dogs are unconditional love and loyalty and all they want is your love."



This isn't the first time Einbender has received attention for one of her projects. A photo she took of a rescue dog turned into a viral meme. He was adopted too.



Einbender eventually wants to take Cones of Fame to the next level, inviting fashion designers and artists to decorate cones then auction off the results to benefit rescue facilities.



To see Einbender's Cones of Fame photography first-hand, One Tail at a Time (2144 N. Wood St.) is planning an art opening on June 21.



If you're looking for a sweet dog to take home, Buddie, modeling the butterfly Cone of Fame, is still looking for his forever family. Application available at One Tail at a Time.