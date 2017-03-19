Community leaders on Saturday celebrated the grand opening of a local car dealership that added more than 100 jobs to the Avondale neighborhood since the fall.

Berman Nissan of Chicago opened last November in place of a shuttered auto parts factory that left more than 140 people jobless. The dealership, located on more than 7 acres, is one of the largest dealerships in North America.

"We pride ourselves on being invested in our community," owner Ross Berman said. "Previously Mid City Nissan, we have been a staple in the community since 1987."

On Saturday, local aldermen, the Cook County Commissioner and several Nissan Corp. executives gathered at the dealership at 3456 N. Kedzie Ave. for a grand opening celebration.

Berman Nissan of Chicago expects to add more jobs to its facility soon and plans to host a job fair this spring.

Berman said its involvement in the neighborhood is key and they couldn't be more excited to be in Avondale.

In the fall they handed out more than 1,000 pumpkins during a family festival and have since donated toys to families at Christmas and backpacks and school supplies to local schools.

Following Saturday's grand opening, the Bermans plan to begin 30 acts of kindness over the next 30 weeks in honor of Berman Auto Group's 30 years in business.