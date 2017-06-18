A Columbus City Schools employee who posted hateful comments about the Columbus Pride Parade and Festival is likely going to lose his job after a petition was circulated demanding his ouster, according to a report.

The employee, 48-year-old Chris Dodds, made the comments on the Pride Festival event page. The message read “I hope this event turns out like the Boston Marathon a few year’s back,” followed by a gay slur and a request that parade participants “be killed or at least relocated.”

The Facebook post generated a massive backlash from the Columbus community. Nearly 50,000 people signed a Change.org petition calling for Dodds’ firing, and according to the Columbus Post-Dispatch, the school district is planning to fire him.

“We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind,” school district spokesman Scott Varner told the newspaper. “We are currently working toward Mr. Dodds’ termination.”

According to the Post-Dispatch, Columbus Police are looking into the post to evaluate whether it violated any laws.