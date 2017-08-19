With just hours until doors opened for Clear the Shelters, families were already lining up outside Chicago-area shelters in hopes of becoming some of the first to bring home new furry friends.

Outside the Anti-Crulety Society in Chicago, nearly a dozen people were waiting just after 9 a.m. for their chance to meet the 48 cats and 24 dogs available for adoption Saturday.

Outside the DuPage County Animal Care and Control, lines of people had formed with just 30 minutes until the start of the event.

Shelters across the city, the suburbs and northwest Indiana are set to begin the massive adoption event at 11 a.m. Clear the Shelters continues until 4 p.m. in hopes of finding as many pets as possible.

Last year, 53,000 animals were adopted during the nationwide adoption campaign, with more than 1,000 of them being from the Chicago area. In total, six of the participating shelters were completely cleared.

This year, nearly 30 Chicago-area shelters are participating, with hundreds of animals available for adoption.

