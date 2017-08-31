Thanks to a deal struck with the city of Chicago, the Cubs will be allowed to play a rare Friday night home game at Wrigley Field against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The game, which will take place on Sept. 8, will move from 1:20 p.m. in the afternoon to 7:05 p.m. at night.

“The Cubs winning ballgames is a winner for the city too,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement. “With the Cubs in the thick of the pennant race, we’re going to make sure the Cubs can focus on doing what they need to do: winning ballgames and bringing another World Series back to Chicago.”

The Cubs are banned from playing home games on Friday nights under the strict night game limits agreed to by the team and city. Alderman Tom Tunney called the gesture a “one-time exemption” and said that he hopes it will “ensure a playoff berth for our Cubs.”

The game will feature the first place Cubs in a battle against the Brewers, who are currently three and a half games behind the Cubs in the standings. The team originally was facing a tough challenge as they were going to have to play a day game at Wrigley Field on Sept. 8 following a night game in Pittsburgh the day before, but the new deal gives the Cubs a bit more rest before the critical three-game series.