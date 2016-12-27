Chi-Town Rising at a Glance: Map the Celebration

Back for a second year as Chicago's largest New Year's Eve celebration, Chi-Town Rising organizers have given a sneak peek into the weekend with a bird's eye view map of all the festivities.

Photo credit: Wagstaff Worldwide

1. Public Viewing North Zone: One of two outdoor viewing areas available to the public free of charge, the North Zone is located north of the Chicago River and will feature a live DJ for attendees beginning at 8:30 p.m. All interested participants are required to register for tickets online here prior to arrival for expedited entry, or on-site ahead of the event.

2. Public Viewing South Zone: The second outdoor viewing area open to the public is located south of the Chicago River, and features the event's Countdown Stage where fan favorite Jim Cornelison will host and perform his signature song as America’s "anthem singer." Chicago music talent and nightlife veteran DJ Sye Young will spin throughout the evening starting at 8 p.m. Attendees should register for tickets online ahead of the event at this link or on-site the day of.

3. Hyatt Regency Chicago: Located at the heart of the Chi-Town Rising action, the Hyatt Regency Chicago is offering a New Year's Eve package that includes 2 tickets to the Premium South Viewing area including front-row access to the musical entertainment, early check in at 9 a.m., late checkout at 2 p.m. and a complimentary champagne toast for guests 21 and older. To book your stay, click here.

4. Rising Star: At 70 feet tip-to-tip and rising 360 feet into the Chicago sky, the Rising Star is truly the star of the show. Located on the west tower of Hyatt Regency Chicago, the world’s largest NYE icon will rise above the South Viewing area as Midnight approaches.

5. Midnight Fireworks: As the Chi-Town Rising star reaches the top of its ascent, the clock will strike midnight and a spectacular fireworks show will light up the sky over the Chicago River, visible from all areas of the celebration.

6. Corona Extra Beach House: Headlined by DJ & Producer MATOMA, the Corona Extra Beach House takes place inside the Hyatt Regency Chicago’s Crystal Ballroom with an outdoor terrace featuring views of the Chi-Town Rising celebration and fireworks. Admission to the ticketed 21+ indoor/outdoor party includes complimentary Corona Extra and Constellation Brands beverages, plus a New Year's Toast and a complimentary beach-inspired food menu. Tickets are available for purchase here.

7. Howells & Hoods NYE Party: Howells & Hood offers two packages for the evening from 8 p.m. - 1 a.m., both with in-and-out privileges, hors d’oeuvres, and a toast at midnight. The restaurant will offer the full food menu will be available, as well as the largest draft beer list in Chicago and a full line-up of wines and cocktails. Tickets are available for purchase here.

8. Family Countdown Celebration: Returning from last year, the Family Countdown Celebration, presented by the Chicago Cultural Mile Association, will once again entertain and educate kids of all ages on New Year’s traditions around the world from 3 - 6 p.m. The event in Millennium Park's Wrigley Square features warm refreshments, live entertainment, and a special “Halfway to Midnight” countdown for those too young to stay up all night.

9. Chi-Town Rise & Shine 5K: The inaugural run through Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park and along the lakefront offers Chicagoans and visitors alike the chance to start the New Year off on the right foot and enjoy the sights of downtown Chicago. Runners can register for the event, scheduled for 9 a.m.-12 p.m., here.

Beginning at 11:08 p.m., Chi-Town Rising will be broadcast live on NBC 5.