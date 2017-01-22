Chicagoans Return Home From the Women's March on Washington

After millions of people participated in Women's Marches around the world, some Chicagoans who joined the demonstration in the nation's capital returned home after a whirlwind trip. NBC5's Emily Florez reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

March to Action, a group founded by six Chicago women, raised $25,000 to fund more than 100 participants' trips to DC, an experience that many said they would never forget.

"It was overwhelming, incredible, probably one of the best experiences of my life with regards to organizing of that magnitude," said Judith Rocha after returning to Chicago on Sunday. Photos: The Women's March on Chicago

The group departed from Chicago on Friday evening in three buses headed for the Women's March on Washington. That demonstration drew approximately half a million people to the National Mall – more than double organizers' expectations.

"We're going to harness the energy of what happened yesterday at this movement, the movement in Chicago, to fuel us moving forward as active citizens, active participants," said March to Action co-founder Karen Citow, adding that the group would be "supporting candidates that feel the same way that we do and also holding [Trump] and his administration accountable for what they're doing." Signs Spotted at the Women's March on Washington

Several other Chicago area residents traveled to DC for the march, including 13-year-old Cora Haworth, who was chosen as one of 30 national teen ambassadors for the event.

"I think that 50 years from now, these grandchildren of mine will be talking about doing the march," her grandmother Debbie Haworth said. "We can make a difference if we stick together."

An estimated 250,000 people joined the Women’s March on Chicago, about half the attendance of the Washington event, which was the largest across the country and one of more than 600 marches around the world.