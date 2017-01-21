Chicagoans Join the Women's March on Washington

As an estimated 250,000 people gathered for the Women's March on Chicago, some Chicagoans decided to join the march in the nation's capital. NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern has details. (Published 3 hours ago)

As an estimated 250,000 people gathered for the Women’s March on Chicago Saturday, some Chicagoans chose to join the crowd more than twice that size in the nation’s capital.

"I want to express our concerns about the future, we don't want to go backward,” said Sue Ann Rosen, who traveled from suburban Skokie to join the Women’s March on Washington.

Three generations of the Haworth family traveled from Chicago to DC via an overnight bus ride, with 13-year-old Cora leading the charge.

"Even though they’re still young, they can still come out and they can still march,” said Cora, who was chosen as one of the 30 national teen ambassadors for the event. “There’s still going to be many other rallies for many other things in the future,” she added.

"I think that 50 years from now, these grandchildren of mine will be talking about doing the march,” her grandmother Debbie Haworth said. “We can make a difference if we stick together."

The National Mall turned into a sea of half a million people – double organizers’ expectations – waving homemade signs, and many wearing pink hats and hoping the Trump administration hears their voices. Photos: The Women's March on Chicago

"We need to come together and focus on solving the issues peacefully like we are now,” said Liam Gallagher, who drove with his family from Munster, Indiana, to be a part of the gathering closest to the White House.

Also in attendance was former Wheaton College professor Larycia Hawkins, who parted ways with the Christian school in Feb. 2016.

"It doesn't make a difference to the Trump administration, it makes a difference to all of us to be here in solidarity, what I call embodied solidarity, with one another," said Hawkins, who now teaches at the University of Virginia.

The Women’s March on Washington was the largest event of its kind across the country, and one of more than 600 marches around the world.