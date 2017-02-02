In the wake of President Donald Trump’s controversial extreme vetting immigration ban, which targets seven Muslim-majority countries, an uptick in Global Entry membership revocations is beginning to appear. Ash-har Quraishi reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Chicago-Area Woman From Iran Says Travel Card Revoked With No Explanation

The expedited customs and immigration program known as Global Entry comes with TSA pre-check and requires travelers to undergo voluntary vetting for approval. But, some say they are now being notified that their memberships are being revoked—with little explanation.

For air travelers, long lines and intrusive security checks are a given.

“I appreciate what you have to go through and just understand it’s a necessary evil,” Nancy Jens, a traveler, recently told NBC 5.

Some have turned to TSA pre-check and Global Entry membership to bypass the congestion. Last year, Customs and Border Protection enrolled its five-millionth “trusted traveler.”

“Totally worth it,” said traveler Steve Price. “No socks, no shoes, keep everything on, you keep your belt on—love it.”

The vetting process is rigorous—requiring a background check, fingerprinting and photographing and an in-person interview.

One immigration attorney tells NBC 5 it’s a new phenomenon. She says she now has three new revocation clients from Syria and Jordan.

“It may be unwritten at this time but these policies are in motion and they’re being applied without giving any advanced notice to people that they’re being changed,” attorney Vivian Khalfa said.

One woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of being further targeted, told NBC 5 she just got a revocation notice.

“I was surprised because this was a whole over six-month process,” she said.

She is a green card holder originally from Iran and has been living and working in Chicago for nearly two years. Her letter simply reads “You do not meet the program eligibility requirements.”

“I understand their concerns with the security of the country, it’s just that I’m not a security threat,” she said.

It’s unclear what has changed since her original approval into the program.

Under its frequently asked questions section about the president’s executive order, CBP makes no reference to enrollees of the global entry program.

Officials from CBP did not respond to request for comment.