Soxfest Set to Kick Off at Hilton Chicago Friday

The Chicago White Sox will kick off their annual SoxFest on Friday afternoon at the Hilton Chicago, and although some of the faces will be different, there is a fresh air of enthusiasm around the team as they’ve engineered a change of direction this offseason.

It all started when the team announced that Rick Renteria would be the new manager for the 2017 season, replacing Robin Ventura in that capacity. After that move, G.M. Rick Hahn moved Chris Sale and Adam Eaton in blockbuster trades, bringing in a slew of talented prospects that have the White Sox poised to potentially have a young and strong lineup for many years to come.

Friday’s festivities will kick off with the Opening Ceremonies at 4pm, and then players will sign autographs and the first batch of seminars will take place. Hahn and Renteria will hold a seminar to kick off the festivities, and later in the evening players like Jose Abreu, Melky Cabrera, and Yoan Moncada will host a panel called “La Vida Away from the Clubhouse,” which is sure to be an entertaining one.

Saturday will feature more opportunities for photos and autographs, with Hahn and Renteria holding another seminar and a “First Rounders” panel of Tim Anderson, Zack Burdi, Zack Collins, and Caron Fulmer will also take place. Frank Thomas will also be in the house and taking questions from fans, as will broadcaster Steve Stone.

Finally on Sunday the farm system will take center stage, as Dan Fabian, Chris Getz, Jeremy Haber, and Nick Hostetler will give fans an inside look at what the team is doing as they begin their rebuilding process. The White Sox broadcasters will also hold a panel, as TV play-by-play man Jason Benetti and radio cohosts Ed Farmer and Darrin Jackson will discuss what it’s like to cover the team on a daily basis.

For tickets and further information on events, fans can check out the White Sox official website for details.