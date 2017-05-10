The Chicago White Sox were scheduled to take on the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night, but with severe weather looming, the team has postponed the contest.

The White Sox announced that the game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Monday, Aug. 21. The first game will start at 4:10 p.m. that evening, and the second game will begin at 7:10 p.m. or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

For fans holding tickets to the game, the tickets now will function as gift certificates, according to the White Sox, and can be exchanged for future game tickets or parking passes of equal or lesser value. Fans must visit the Guaranteed Rate Field box office or send their tickets in by mail in order to redeem the doubleheader.

For fans that have tickets to the Aug. 21 game, those tickets will get fans into both games of the doubleheader.