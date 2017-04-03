The Chicago White Sox head into the 2017 season as a team in transition, and with their Opening Day tilt against the Detroit Tigers looming, manager Rick Renteria has announced his first starting lineup as the team’s leader.

The lineup has a different look than it has in years past, as players like Adam Eaton and Chris Sale have been shipped off to different markets.

Stars like Jose Abreu, who is batting fourth and playing first base, and Todd Frazier, batting fifth and playing third base, are still in the mix, but the lineup is now predominantly made up of young players that represent some of the future stars that the Sox are hoping to build around.

Here is the full lineup:

1 Tyler Saladino 2B

2 Tim Anderson SS

3 Melky Cabrera LF

4 Jose Abreu 1B

5 Todd Frazier 3B

6 Cody Asche DH

7 Avisail Garcia RF

8 Omar Narvaez C

9 Jacob May CF

Jose Quintana will take the ball for the White Sox as he makes his first career Opening Day start. He will be opposed by Tigers ace Justin Verlander, who will be making his ninth Opening Day start as a member of the team.

First pitch, weather permitting, will take place around 3:10 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on Comcast SportsNet Chicago.