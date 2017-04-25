The Chicago White Sox may or may not win on the field Tuesday night, but there is zero question that they have won Twitter for the day.

The tweet, while designed mostly to appeal to fans to come out to the ballpark on Tuesday night when the team takes on the Kansas City Royals, also had a subtle but awesome movie reference attached to it as well.

Here is the tweet:

“All you need is a light jacket” could be construed as helpful weather-related advice for fans making their way to Guaranteed Rate Field (where the temperature is forecast around 70 degrees at first pitch), but it’s also a brilliant reference to an oft-quoted line from the 2001 film “Miss Congeniality.”

In the movie, Miss Rhode Island (played by Heather Burns) is asked what she considers to be the perfect date, and her answer in endearingly quirky, and completely literal.

“That’s a tough one. I’d have to say April 25th, because it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket!” she exclaims.