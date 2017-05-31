After 34 years in the booth, Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken “Hawk Harrelson will hang up his microphone after the 2018 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Harrelson, who has won five Emmy’s during his time in the booth, will work 20 games next season, with most of them coming on Sunday home dates, according to a press release issued by the White Sox.

"It has been an amazing honor for me to deliver White Sox baseball to generations of fans," Harrelson said. "It's never work when you come to a ballpark each day, and I have loved and appreciated every minute I have experienced in this great game."

"Hawk has left a lasting imprint on the game of baseball across what will be an amazing career in the game," White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "There will never be another personality in teh booth quite like Hawk Harrelson."

Jason Benetti, who has been calling White Sox home games over the last two seasons, has signed a new contract with the team and will become the team’s full-time play-by-play commentator after next season.

"As a kid growing up as a White Sox fan, it seemed a faraway dream that I would one day sit in a broadcast booth at Guaranteed Rate Field and call White Sox games," Benetti said. "I continue to be amazed that my dreams came true."