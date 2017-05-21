9 Shot, 1 Fatally, in 5 Hours on Chicago's West Side

Five separate shootings left one person dead and eight others injured in less than five hours on Chicago’s West Side overnight, according to police. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

Five separate shootings left one person dead and eight others injured in less than five hours on Chicago’s West Side overnight, according to police.

The fatal shooting occurred around 1:08 a.m. Sunday in the South Austin neighborhood, authorities said.

Three people were walking in the 4900 block of W. Hubbard St. when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the fatality, and further details, including the man’s identity, were not available.

Two other victims were wounded in the shooting. A 33-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder, and a 23-year-old woman was shot in the left hand, according to police. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

The Saturday night bloodshed on the city’s West Side began just a few hours earlier in the same neighborhood.

Around 10:40 p.m., two people were standing on the sidewalk in the 100 block of N. Parkside Ave. when someone in a silver sedan opened fire, officials said.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the left buttocks, and a 21-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and left buttocks, according to police. Both were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

A third victim, an 18-year-old man, was sitting in a parked car when shots rang out, authorities said. He was struck in the right buttocks and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Over the next few hours, three more people would be wounded in separate attacks just blocks from one another.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a 36-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of W. Monroe Ave. when someone in a white SUV opened fire, officials said.

He was taken to Loretto Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the left foot, according to police.

Less than a half hour later, two shootings took place just minutes apart.

Around 2:56 a.m., a 35-year-old man was walking in the 4800 block of W. Gladys Ave. when someone in a black SUV fired shots, authorities said, striking him in the abdomen and left shoulder.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

At 2:59 a.m., officials said a 25-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of W. Maypole Ave. in West Garfield Park when he heard shots and felt pain.

He was taken to Loretto Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with any of the incidents, according to police, who continue to investigate.

In total, at least three people have been killed and 36 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday afternoon.