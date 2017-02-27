NBC 5's Andy Avalos gives us a look at the weather forecast.

Get ready for another busy weather week.

In the next five days, the Chicago area could see isolated thunderstorms, a high-temperature record, damaging winds, light snow and another warm-up -- all before the weekend.

It all kicks off with a pleasant Monday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, NBC 5 weather models show. Rain showers could start after midnight with a few isolated thunderstorms lasting though early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in most areas. Considering Tuesday's record high is 62 degrees, we could flirt with another high-temperature milestone this winter.

Another round of more widespread showers and storms is possible late Tuesday evening that likely will end overnight around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. A few storms, mainly south of I-80, could become strong to severe with some areas experiencing large hail and damaging winds.

Mid-week, be prepared for temperatures to fall again.

Wednesday highs are expected to plummet to 42 degrees, followed by 38 degrees on Thursday and 36 degrees on Friday. Light rain showers mixing with snow are possible Wednesday afternoon, and light rain or snow showers are possible again Thursday.

The good news? A taste of spring returns for the weekend.

Though Saturday could start out mostly cloudy with light snow or rain, the afternoon is expected to turn milder with highs in the upper 40s to 50.

Sunday is forecast to be partly sunny and much warmer with highs in the upper 50s.