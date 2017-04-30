Rainy Weekend Continues Across Chicago Area

It’s been a wet weekend across the Chicago area, and the rain isn’t done yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for several counties, including Cook, DuPage, Will, Kankakee, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

The Flash Flood Watch will remain in place through Monday morning, according to the NWS, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall expected to continue.

By Sunday morning, parts of the Chicago area had already seen between one and three inches of rain.

Precipitation totals were as follows:

Cook

O’Hare Airport: 1.95 inches

Midway Airport: 2.29 inches

Addison: 2.10 inches

Berwyn: 2.35 inches

Park Forest: 1.07 inches

DuPage

Elmhurst: 1.40 inches

Villa Park: 1.22 inches

Grundy

Carbon Hill: 1.97 inches

Kane

North Aurora: 2.38 inches

Batavia: 0.75 inches

St. Charles: 1.27 inches

LaSalle

Ottawa: 2.75 inches

McHenry

Lake in the Hills: 0.82 inches

Will

Joliet: 3.20 inches

Mokena: 1.38 inches

Plainfield: 2.96 inches

Winnebago

Rockford: 1.01 inches

While the rain was expected to ease for a bit Sunday afternoon, it’s likely to return in the early evening around 6 p.m.

With the storms comes the potential for severe weather, with the highest risk south of I-80.

Heavy rain and flooding are expected, with a slight chance for damaging winds, hail and while the threat is low, the possibility of tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 50s inland, but drop to the 40s by the lakefront.

Though most of the storms will move out overnight, Monday will remain overcast and cool with a chance of an isolated shower.

Tuesday will see some sun, while the rest of the week looks cloudy as temperatures warm to the upper 50s, even reaching the 60s by the weekend.