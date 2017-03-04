5 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Five people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night, according to police.

The most recent shooting injured two people in the North Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side early Saturday.

Around 5:34 a.m., the 31-year-old man and the 32-year-old woman were standing outside on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of N. LeClaire Ave. when a gray car pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, authorities said.

The woman was shot in the right thigh and the man was struck in the abdomen, according to police. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, while the man was listed in serious condition.

Around 2:45 a.m., two men were wounded in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the city's West Side.

The victims, ages 22 and 32, were walking in the 2200 block of W. 18th Pl. when someone in a small silver sedan opened fire, officials said. The 22-year-old man was struck in the chest and buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The 32-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, as well as graze wounds to the thigh and finger, authorities said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to police.

The first shooting of the weekend occurred in the Princeton Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Around 9:53 p.m., police said a 39-year-old man was walking in the 300 block of W. 95th St. when he heard shots and felt pain. He sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody in connection with any of these incidents, and authorities continue to investigate.