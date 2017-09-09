1 Dead, at Least 15 Wounded in Chicago Shootings

One person is dead and at least 15 more have been wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

The weekend’s lone fatality occurred on Saturday morning at approximately 2:18 a.m. A 22-year-old man was shot in the 5300 block of S. Seeley, and when officers responded to a call of shots fired, they found him lying in the street.

He was later pronounced dead at Holy Cross Hospital.

Three men were shot in the 300 block of S. Campbell at approximately 1:54 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A silver vehicle drove by the group, and an occupant fired shots at them. All three victims were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man was also shot after he attempted to rob a woman in the 8000 block of S. Ashland. When the man pulled out a gun, the woman wrestled it away from him and shot him in the hand. He was apprehended by police and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Friday:

A 29-year-old man was shot in the 6400 block of S. Honore at approximately 4:34 p.m. He was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition after he was shot while standing in a group of people.

A 30-year-old person got into a physical altercation with two other people and was shot in the 1600 block of W. Lake St. at approximately 7:20 p.m. The victim was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The two people involved in the altercation are currently being questioned.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition at approximately 7:45 p.m. The incident occurred in the 8800 block of S. Eggleston.

A 21-year-old man was standing in an alley when a person in a dark colored sedan fired shots at him in the 1200 block of S. Avers at approximately 9 p.m. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition after being shot in the buttocks.

Saturday:

At approximately 2:01 a.m. in the 8600 block of S. Kingston, a 41-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder while she was sitting outside. She was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the 5300 block of S. Seeley at approximately 2:18 a.m. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the man lying on the street. He was taken to Holy Cross, where he was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the thumb at approximately 3:31 a.m. in the 2200 block of W. 21st St. He was walking down the street when he heard gunshots. He was taken to Stroger in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot after attempting to rob a woman in the 8000 block of S. Ashland at approximately 6:15 a.m. As he pulled a gun on the woman, she wrestled it away from him and shot him in the hand. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition after being apprehended by police officers.

A 27-year-old woman was shot by a man after refusing to talk to him in the 2900 block of S. Dearborn Ave at approximately 9:25 a.m. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder and the left hip, and the man was taken into custody a short time later.

While walking to his car, a 67-year-old man was shot in the hip and abdomen by a person in the 800 block of E. 46th St. at approximately 1:43 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Three men were shot in the 300 block of S. Campbell at approximately 1:54 p.m. The men were walking when a silver vehicle passed by and an occupant opened fire. A 23-year-old man was shot in the hand and foot, a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg, and another 23-year-old man was shot in the leg. All three were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

A 16-year-old was walking in the 5000 block of W. Harrison when a man approached him and opened fire at approximately 3:55 p.m. The boy suffered a graze wound to his arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.